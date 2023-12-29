Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,790 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 52,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 74,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.29. 775,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.