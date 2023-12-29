Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 332,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308,872. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

