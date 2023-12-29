Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $663.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $600.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.30. The company has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

