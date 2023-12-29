Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $2.60 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.