Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.47. 315,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.