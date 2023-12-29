Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,364 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 193,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,154. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

