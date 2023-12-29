Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after buying an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $93.57. 214,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

