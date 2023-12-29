Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $411.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,232,855. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.22.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

