Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.