JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,493. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average of $152.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.