JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 3.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.