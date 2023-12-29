Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $79.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

