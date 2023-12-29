Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,000. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

