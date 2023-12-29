Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

EOG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $121.17. 285,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.