Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.65. 300,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.90. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

