Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.