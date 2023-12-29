Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

