U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. 193,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,906. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

