FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

GE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 218,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

