Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 8.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VGT stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.