SFG Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 347,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

