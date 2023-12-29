iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.94. 951,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

