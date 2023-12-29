Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 514,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,623. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

