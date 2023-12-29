iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.28. 93,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,649. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

