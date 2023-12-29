Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,529 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

