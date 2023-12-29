Solidarity Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $627.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.06. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.