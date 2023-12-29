North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

