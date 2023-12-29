Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFUS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $51.70. 54,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.