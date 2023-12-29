Blossom Wealth Management Buys 449 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

