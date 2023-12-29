Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 1,507 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.50. 487,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $171.55 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.