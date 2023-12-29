Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 1,507 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.50. 487,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $171.55 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.