Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 2.1% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MKL traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $1,416.61. 3,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,622. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,401.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,430.49.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

