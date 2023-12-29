Solidarity Wealth LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.7% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 335,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,969. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

