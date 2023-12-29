Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 652.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.35. 148,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

