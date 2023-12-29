Zullo Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.