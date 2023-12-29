Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.