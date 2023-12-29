Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 61,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 19.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 81.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $351.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.02. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.