First Personal Financial Services Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

