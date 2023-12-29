JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.23. 1,915,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

