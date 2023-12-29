JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. 208,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,792. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

