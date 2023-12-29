JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.28. 46,638,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,129,188. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $248.49. The company has a market capitalization of $789.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

