MCF Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

