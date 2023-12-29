U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. 747,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,334. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

