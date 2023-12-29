Pariax LLC Acquires 30,674 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 14.4% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,618,113. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

