Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,282. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

