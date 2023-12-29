Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 330 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

