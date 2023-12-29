Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

NYSE EPAM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

