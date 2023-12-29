Slow Capital Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $705.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

