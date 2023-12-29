Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires 25,996 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C remained flat at $51.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

