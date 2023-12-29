Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 786 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.72. The company had a trading volume of 197,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,304. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

