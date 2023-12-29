398 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 92.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.4% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $627.50. 76,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,272. The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $555.86 and its 200-day moving average is $520.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.